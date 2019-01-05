Gareth Bale (R) of Real Madrid receives the Player of the Tournament award after the FIFA Club World Cup 2018 final match between Real Madrid and Al Ain FC in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALI HAIDER

Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale is to be sidelined for two to three weeks owing to a soleus muscle injury sustained during a match against Villarreal, the club said Saturday.

His soleus muscles are Bale's weak spot. They have sidelined him for 84 matches with Madrid so far and this was the eighth time he has suffered from the same injury since joining the La Liga giant in September 2013.

"Gareth Bale has been diagnosed with a grade 1 soleus muscle injury in his left leg," the statement said, without providing further details about when he was expected to return.

For now, Bale will miss Madrid's matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga set for Sunday, and vs Leganes in the Copa del Rey scheduled for Jan. 9.

His participation in the next game against Sevilla in the top Spanish league was also in doubt.