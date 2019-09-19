At 59 years of age and with a long career in Spain and the United States under his belt, Antonio Banderas feels that the Teatro del Soho Caixabank, his theater project due to open in his home city of Málaga, is the "most important thing" he has ever done, including his Hollywood success.

"This is the project of my life, but its not a grave, ok? It is a cradle where we are going to raise a beautiful child," Banderas said Thursday during the presentation of A Chorus Line, which he co-directs and stars in.