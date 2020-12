A drinks price list stands outside an empty bar on the tourist hotspot Khaosan Road in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 November 2020 (issued 23 December 2020). EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Masseuses wait for customers outside a massage parlor on the tourist hotspot Khaosan Road in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 November 2020 (issued 23 December 2020). EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

People drink at an almost empty bar on the tourist hotspot Khaosan Road in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 November 2020 (issued 23 December 2020). EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

People get food from a street food vendor outside a closed bar on an entertainment street in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 November 2020 (issued 23 December 2020). EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Workers wait for customers outside their bars on the tourist hotspot of Khaosan Road in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 November 2020 (issued 23 December 2020). EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Dancers (L) wait for customers outside a bar on an entertainment street in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 November 2020 (issued 23 December 2020). EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Bangkok's vibrant nightlife, a benchmark in Asia, is reeling under the pandemic crisis and faced with two opposite realities: closed or deserted bars in tourist areas contrasting with the busy establishments frequented by locals.

The closure of international borders has drastically affected the sector that earned $5.5 billion in 2018, according to official figures, when Bangkok remained the world's most visited city for the fourth year in a row. EFE-EPA