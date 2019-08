A woman rings three bells in prayer at the Ruamkatanyu Foundation next to Wat Hua Lamphong temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

People burn coffin donation receipts in prayer at the Ruamkatanyu Foundation next to Wat Hua Lamphong temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai women light candles and burn coffin donation receipts in prayer at the Ruamkatanyu Foundation next to Wat Hua Lamphong temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Devotees stick pink slips with their names onto white coffins before holding her hands together in prayer at the Ruamkatanyu Foundation next to Wat Hua Lamphong temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

People burn coffin donation receipts in prayer at the Ruamkatanyu Foundation next to Wat Hua Lamphong temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

A woman holds her hands together in prayer after sticking her pink slip onto a white coffin at the Ruamkatanyu Foundation next to Wat Hua Lamphong temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

A woman holding two candles says a prayer at the Ruamkatanyu Foundation next to Wat Hua Lamphong temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

A woman holds her hands together in prayer after sticking her pink slip onto a white coffin at the Ruamkatanyu Foundation next to Wat Hua Lamphong temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

In one of the most unequal countries in the world, a Buddhist temple in Bangkok offers free coffins to carry the dead who do not have family or resources to help them make the journey to their next life, and provides a chance for donors to earn good karma.

Devotees visit Wat (temple) Hua Lamphong, where the religious symbolism of traditional Chinese and Theravada Buddhism coexist, to donate what they wish to pay, although the recommended amount is 500 baht ($16). EFE-EPA