Workers take care of a cat at the 'Furry Ghor', a first boarding house for pet dogs and cats in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 22 February, 2022. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

A cat sits at his hotel room at the 'Furry Ghor', a first boarding house for pet dogs and cats in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 22 February, 2022. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

A worker takes care of a cat at the 'Furry Ghor', a first boarding house for pet dogs and cats in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 22 February, 2022. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

A cat sits at its hotel room at the 'Furry Ghor', a first boarding house for pet dogs and cats in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 22 February, 2022. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Furry Ghor, the first pet-friendly hotel in Bangladesh, officially opened its doors this Tuesday, allowing any owner to leave their dogs or cats in it without having to worry about their care.

"The idea of Furry Ghor came when we found there was no place for people to keep their pets when they leave the station (go out of the city) for the time being," animal rights activist Rakibul Haq Emil, a cofounder of the place, told EFE.

(...)