A general aerial view of the Rohingya refugee camp at Shalbagan during the repartition day in Teknuf, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Aug.22, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/SUMAN PAUL

Hundreds of Rohingya refugees enter Bangladesh from Budichong, Myanmar through the Palongkhali border in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Oct.09, 2017, after crossing the Naf river. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Rohingya refugees stands in front of UN and Bangladesh refugee commission office at Shalbagan repartition camp, during the repartition day in Teknuf, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Aug. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/SUMAN PAUL

A handout photo made available by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency on Apr. 5, 2020 shows a wooden boat carrying suspected Rohingya migrants detained in Malaysian territorial waters off the island of Langkawi, state of Kedah, Malaysia (resissued Apr. 16, 2020). EFE-EPA/MARITIME ENFORCEMENT AGENCY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Authorities in Bangladesh said on Thursday they have rescued 396 Rohingyas trying to enter the country in a boat from the southern coast, after 58 days at sea.

The Coastguard said in a statement they found a total of 396 Rohingyas - 150 men, 182 women and 64 children - in a large fishing trawler near Baharchara coast in Cox's Bazar late Wednesday. EFE-EPA

