Bangladeshi artist Syed Ahmed Hossain paints on a rickshaw plate in his small studio in Hoseni Dalan in old Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 5, 2019 (issued on Oct. 8, 2019). EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

A decorated rickshaw is seen on a street in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 5, 2019 (issued on Oct. 8, 2019). EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladeshi rickshaw artist Sayed Ahmed Hossain holds a rickshaw painting in his small studio in Hoseni Dalan in old Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 5, 2019 (issued on Oct. 8, 2019). EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladeshi rickshaw artist Sayed Ahmed Hossain holds a rickshaw painting in his small studio in Hoseni Dalan in old Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 5, 2019 (issued on Oct. 8, 2019). EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

A decorated rickshaw is seen on a street in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 5, 2019 (issued on Oct. 8, 2019). EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladeshi rickshaw artist Syed Ahmed Hossain holds a rickshaw painting in his small studio in Hoseni Dalan in old Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 5, 2019 (issued on Oct. 8, 2019). EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladeshi rickshaw artist Syed Ahmed Hossain poses for a photo in his small studio in Hoseni Dalan in old Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct. 5, 2019 (issued on Oct. 8, 2019). EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Syed Ahmed Hossain stopped receiving commercial art orders over a decade ago as no one was willing to pay for his works that once were very popular in the city of Dhaka.

Hossain still paints, but only for exhibitions abroad. He very often receives high-profile guests such as the ambassadors of the United States or European countries at his tiny studio in old Dhaka’s Hoseni Dalan area. EFE-EPA