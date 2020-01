Banh chung' or rice cakes in preparations for the upcoming Lunar New Year, or Tet, in Lo Khe village, Dong Anh, Hanoi, Vietnam, 21 January 2020. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH

Vietnamese women make 'Banh chung' or rice cakes in preparations for the upcoming Lunar New Year, or Tet, in Lo Khe village, Dong Anh, Hanoi, Vietnam, 21 January 2020. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH

A woman makes 'Banh chung' or rice cakes in preparations for the upcoming Lunar New Year, or Tet, in Lo Khe village, Dong Anh, Hanoi, Vietnam, 21 January 2020. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH

A woman cuts pork meat in oder to make 'Banh chung' or rice cakes in preparations for the upcoming Lunar New Year, or Tet, in Lo Khe village, Dong Anh, Hanoi, Vietnam, 21 January 2020. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH

A woman makes 'Banh chung' or rice cakes in preparations for the upcoming Lunar New Year, or Tet, in Lo Khe village, Dong Anh, Hanoi, Vietnam, 21 January 2020. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH

A woman makes 'Banh chung' or rice cakes in preparations for the upcoming Lunar New Year, or Tet, in Lo Khe village, Dong Anh, Hanoi, Vietnam, 21 January 2020. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH

Vietnamese women make 'Banh chung' or rice cakes in preparations for the upcoming Lunar New Year, or Tet, in Lo Khe village, Dong Anh, Hanoi, Vietnam, 21 January 2020. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH

A woman makes 'Banh chung' or rice cakes in preparations for the upcoming Lunar New Year, or Tet, in Lo Khe village, Dong Anh, Hanoi, Vietnam, 21 January 2020. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH

A woman arranges 'Banh chung' or rice cakes into a basket in preparations for the upcoming Lunar New Year, or Tet, in Lo Khe village, Dong Anh, Hanoi, Vietnam, 21 January 2020. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH

A woman prepares rices in oder to make 'Banh chung' or rice cakes in preparations for the upcoming Lunar New Year, or Tet, in Lo Khe village, Dong Anh, Hanoi, Vietnam, 21 January 2020. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH

Workers were on Tuesday preparing 'Banh chung' rice cakes for the upcoming Lunar New Year, or Tet, in Lo Khe village, Dong Anh, Hanoi, Vietnam.

The dish, considered an essential food during Tet festivities in the Asian country, is made of glutinous rice, mung beans and pork. Tet falls on 25 January 2020 and marks the start of the Year of the Rat.

A visual story by Epa's Luong Thai Linh.