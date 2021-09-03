Banksy’s Girl with Balloon is going back under the hammer three years after the secretive street artist shocked bidders when the painting partially shredded itself at Sotheby’s in London.
The famous work, now known as Love is in the Bin, is to go on display at the same London auction house ahead of its sale on October 14 following a tour that will take it to Hong Kong, Taipei and New York.
Sotheby’s was unaware of the stunt Banksy had in store on October 5, 2018 when, after the gavel dropped, an alarm rang out as a shredder activated in the lower portion of the Victorian-style frame, pulling the painting roughly halfway through. EFE
ptf/jt