FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen moves to secure the ball as Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic (C) closes in during a Champions League match on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at Camp Nou in Barcelona. EFE-EPA/Alberto Estevez

FC Barcelona's Rafinha scores a goal against Inter Milan during a Champions League match on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at Camp Nou in Barcelona. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia

FC Barcelona's Jordi Alba (R) celebrates with teammate Arturo Vidal after scoring a goal against Inter Milan during a Champions League match on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at Camp Nou in Barcelona. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

FC Barcelona showed here Wednesday that they can win without Lionel Messi, defeating Inter Milan 2-0 in a Champions League match as the injured superstar watched from the stands.

Barça remain perfect in Champions League play and lead Group C with 9 points, 3 more than Inter, while Tottenham Hotspur and PSV Eindhoven each have a point.

Messi, his broken arm in a sling, and son Thiago were among the more than 86,000 people who nearly filled Camp Nou for the contest.

Aside from the first 10 minutes of the second half, when Inter enjoyed a spell of possession, Barcelona were clearly the better side.

The hosts' first chance came in the 18th minute, a Clement Lenglet header that didn't miss by much, two minutes before Mauro Icardi failed to exploit Inter's best opportunity of the half.

After missing the target in the 28th minute, Rafinha put the hosts up 1-0 in the 32nd with an assist from Luis Suarez.

Matias Vecino tried his luck against Barça keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the 38th minute after cutting off an attempted clearance by Lenglet.

Inter's Miranda got in the way of a Philippe Coutinho free kick that could have made it 2-0 for Barcelona in the final minute before the break.

The Italian squad started the second half in a higher gear and sub Matteo Politano forced a save from Ter Stegen before squandering a defensive blunder by Arthur in the 51st minute.

Inter quickly ran out of gas, however, and the home side reclaimed the initiative, as Suarez tested visiting keeper Samir Handanovic just before the hour mark.

Coutinho hit the post in the 71st minute and Barça fumbled several more chances before Jordi Alba put the match to bed with a strike in the 83rd minute.