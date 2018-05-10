Villarreal's players line up outside the tunnel to congratulate their FC Barcelona counterparts prior to their La Liga match on May 9, 2018. That gesture, known as the "pasillo" (guard of honor), is a tradition in Spanish soccer to honor that season's La Liga champion. EPA-EFE/TONI ALBIR

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi (2-R) celebrates with teammate Ousmane Dembele (2-L) after scoring a goal during a La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal CF at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONI ALBIR

FC Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele (C) and Villarreal midfielder Manu Trigueros (R) and winger Dennis Cheryshev in action during a La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal CF at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONI ALBIR

FC Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele (L) celebrates with teammates during a La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal FC at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marta Perez

FC Barcelona got a brace from Ousmane Dembele in a 5-1 victory here Wednesday night over Villarreal and now is tantalizingly close to finishing off an unprecedented unbeaten run through an entire Spanish-league season.

The Catalans wasted little time seizing control of the game at Camp Nou, with Philippe Coutinho scoring in the 11th minute after goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo failed to corral a shot by Dembele.

Paulinho doubled the home team's lead five minutes later on a play set up by Lucas Digne, while Argentine superstar Lionel Messi made it 3-0 shortly before the intermission when his left-footed volley finished off a sublime give-and-go with departing Barça legend Andres Iniesta.

The lone bright spot of the match for the Yellow Submarine came in the 57-minute mark when a shot by Pablo Fornals fortuitously ricocheted off the shoulder of Nicola Sansone and into the back of the net past Barcelona net minder Jasper Cillessen.

Dembele, meanwhile, saved his best for last, scoring two goals in the span of six minutes at the end of the second half.

The first was a tap-in off a play created by Ivan Rakitic in the 87th minute, while the second goal came in injury time on a remarkable individual effort in which the Frenchman scored with three defenders around him by lobbing the ball over Asenjo, who had come out to contest the shot.

Fresh off their 2-2 draw against Real Madrid, the Catalans took the field at Camp Nou without several of their regular starters and received the so-called "pasillo" (guard of honor) from the Villarreal players, who lined up outside the tunnel before the game to congratulate the 2017-2018 La Liga champions.

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane had instructed his players not to give that show of respect prior to Sunday's Clasico against its arch-rival, which had clinched the La Liga title late last month.

Villarreal had little to play for since the club has all but assured itself of a spot in next season's Europa League, but Barça showed on Wednesday that it has every intention of becoming the first squad to go unbeaten through an entire La Liga season under the current 20-team format.

The Catalans, who already have the record for most consecutive La Liga matches without a loss, extended that mark (which dates back to April 2017) to 43 with Wednesday's victory.

Barça's final two La Liga games this season are versus Levante on Sunday and against Real Sociedad on May 20.