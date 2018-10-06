FC Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde said Saturday that he anticipated a stern test against Valencia in La Liga Matchday 8 of 38 action at Mestalla Stadium.

Having failed to earn a win in its last three Spanish-league games, Barça will be looking to build on the momentum it gained by defeating Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in Champions League group-stage action this week.

But Valverde acknowledged that his team has a big road challenge on its hands.

"All the matches we played against them last season were tough. They were difficult matches in which we suffered to the end," Valverde said at a press conference on the eve of Sunday's match.

He noted that the contest pits two teams competing in this season's Champions League, Europe's premier club soccer competition, although he admitted that 16th-place Valencia has struggled at the start of the current La Liga campaign.

Valverde also downplayed his squad's 4-2 victory Wednesday over Tottenham, saying often too much is made over one result.

"Soccer isn't mathematics. Ultimately, we're the same team ... Sometimes, you make a mistake and then you have to try to come back. But our response is always the same: to go out and dominate and impose our game," he said.

The Spanish coach also indicated that the knee discomfort affecting Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez was not a major cause for concern.

"He didn't train yesterday because it was another recovery day, but he's scheduled to train today. We expect he'll be available. But he's a player we need to look after, that's obvious," he added.