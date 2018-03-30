Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde on Friday declined to reveal whether star Lionel Messi will play in this weekend's La Liga game against Sevilla, saying that a decision would be taken after the final training session.

Messi, suffering from muscle discomfort, did not take part in Argentina's recent friendlies against Italy and Spain, but he did resume training with Barça on Thursday.

"We are being careful with him, as Argentina also did. He has some small discomforts and that is a normal thing at this stage of the season," Valverde said at a press conference ahead of Saturday's match against Sevilla.

He said that while he would prefer to avoid injuries, players were accustomed to the physical toll.

"I would like to have them all at 100 percent, but certainly after tomorrow's match we will have some other small problem with another player," Valverde said.

The coach rejected a suggestion that he would decide on Saturday's line-up based on calculations about next week's UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash with AS Roma.

"We always need to have a one- or two-week plan and the accumulation of matches is important. I want to isolate (one match from another), but you are looking at it (the other match) out of the corner of your eye," Valverde added.