Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde sounded a note of caution Wednesday about Valencia, the next obstacle to Barça's quest for a second straight Copa del Rey title.

The La Liga leaders will host Valencia on Thursday at Camp Nou in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal tie.

"They're a rival with very fast strikers and wingers, and the distances between the lines are short," Valverde said in comments posted on Barcelona's official Web site.

Valencia is now "good enough" to defeat any team, the Barça coach said, predicting a "very balanced, open, and beautiful" game.

He stressed the importance for Barcelona of achieving a decisive win in the first leg.