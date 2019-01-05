FC Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde on Saturday said his future with the Catalan club would be discussed later in the season and he was currently focused on his duties with the team.

Valverde's two-year contract with Barça, which has a one-year extension option, is to end in June when the 2018-2019 season is finished.

"I have a contract with the club," Valverde said at a press conference in the eve of team's La Liga match against Getafe. "At the end of this season it would be decided whether or not to continue."

He said there was always a good understanding between the club's management and himself, stressing that he was focusing on his responsibilities with the team, which included planning the 2019-2020 pre-season.

"Getafe is a tough team who creates intense pressure and is convincing. They are battling for a spot in European spot (in the table) and will be a difficult opponent," he said of Sunday's encounter.

In related news, the club said in a statement online that the first team injured players of Rafinha Alcantara, Sergi Samper, Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen were still in their respective recovery processes and would miss the Getafe duel, while Munir Haddadi would be left out by the coach.

Valverde said during the presser that Umtiti was expected to be back at training within two weeks.

Brazilian Malcom and Spanish Sergi Roberto were meanwhile given the medical green light at the end of Saturday's team practice, according to the club.