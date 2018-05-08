FC Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde attends a training session in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on May 08, 2018. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia

Barça coach urges win vs Villarreal, despite having La Liga title wrapped up

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde on Tuesday urged his players to win their upcoming La Liga match against Villarreal, although the Catalan club has already claimed the title.

He warned that Villarreal, set to be hosted by Barcelona on Wednesday, is a strong opponent.

"(Villarreal) is a team that's having a great season," Valverde said at a press conference.

Barcelona's coach, whose squad remains undefeated in La Liga this season, insisted that he aspires to maintain his side's playing level.

"We aren't going to lose sight of our objective to win," he reiterated.

Valverde said his first season at Barcelona went "pretty well" although there was a "rough start."

The coach said he may rest some key players in the upcoming three matches in order to have competitive squads.

"Considering the heavy number of minutes from the season, the three games remaining may give playing time to some of those who have played less," Valverde explained.