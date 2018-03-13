FC Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde (R) talks to his player Lionel Messi during a training session in Sant Joan Despi, Barcelona, Spain, on March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

FC Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde attends a press conference prior to leading a training session of the team at the sports complex in Sant Joan Despi, Barcelona, Spain, on March 13, 2018. EFE-EPA/Alberto Estevez

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde on Tuesday warned that Chelsea, the Catalan club's rival in the Champions League, is a strong opponent.

Barcelona is set to host Chelsea on Wednesday in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, after they battled to a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Valverde expects an opponent similar to the one they encountered in the first leg, "with all of the same virtues and all of the same danger they created there," he said at a press conference on the eve of the clash.

He reiterated that the English squad could "score at any moment," but added that Barcelona must win the game showing a good performance.

"There is no secret formula other than to keep trying hard and being consistent," Valverde said, according to the Spanish club's official Web site.

He highlighted the good form of Chelsea midfielder Willian, who scored his side's goal in the first leg, warning that the English squad has "the most counterattacks in the Premier League and we know that they can create a lot of danger that way."

Asked about the possible participation of Barça midfielder Andres Iniesta, who suffered a muscle injury 10 days ago, Valverde said the player completed Monday training without problems.

However, he added: "We'll see how he is today ... But it's a match where you have to be 100 percent fit."