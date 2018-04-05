FC Barcelona's forward Luis Suarez (R) and AS Roma's winger Alessandro Florenzi (L) in action during the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg match between FC Barcelona and AS Roma at Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

FC Barcelona's Gerard Pique (L) and Nelson Semedo (L) in action before AS Roma's Edin Dzeko (C) during the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg match between FC Barcelona and AS Roma at Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

FC Barcelona's Andres Iniesta (L) and AS Roma's Daniele De Rossi (R) in action during the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg match between FC Barcelona and AS Roma at Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi (C) in action against AS Roma's Kostas Manolas (L) and Daniele De Rossi (R) during the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg match between FC Barcelona and AS Roma at Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

FC Barcelona's Gerard Pique celebrates after scoring the 3-0 goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg match between FC Barcelona and AS Roma at Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

FC Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti (C) celebrates a goal with team mates Ivan Rakitic (L) and Lionel Messi during the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg match between FC Barcelona and AS Roma at Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

AS Roma's players react after the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg match between FC Barcelona and AS Roma at Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg match between FC Barcelona and AS Roma at Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

FC Barcelona look assured of advancing to the Champions League semifinals after inflicting a 4-1 defeat on AS Roma here Wednesday in the first leg of the quarterfinal clash.

Though the Italian side were at least partly the architects of their own defeat, falling behind 2-0 on a pair of own goals.

The 90,000-plus at Camp Nou rose to cheer Lionel Messi before the start of the contest to honor Barça superstar for his recent 100th goal in Champions League play.

But after the kickoff, the hosts struggled to find their rhythm for the first half-hour or so as the Roma defenders sought to put maximum pressure on Messi, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets.

And while Barça goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen had little to do, the visitors made inroads and the home side were fortunate the referee didn't award a penalty in the 9th minute when Roma's Edin Dzeko went down in the box after a tussle with Nelson Semedo.

The opportunities grew more frequent for Barça as the minutes passed and Ivan Rakitic's low shot after a corner seemed to be headed into the net until it bounced off the post. Later, Roma keeper Alisson had to make a stop on Luis Suarez.

In the 38th minute, Messi and Iniesta worked a give-and-go to nudge the ball into the box and defender Daniele De Rossi's clumsy attempt to clear sent the ball into his own net to make it 1-0 for Barcelona.

Diego Perotti could have equalized for Roma early in the second half, but his header went wide.

With the match approaching the hour mark, Roma again fell victim to bad luck, as Rakitic's ball across the front of the six-yard box took a triple deflection - hitting defender Kostas Manolas, Barça's Samuel Umtiti and Manolas a second time - before finding its way past Alisson to make it 2-0.

Two minutes later, the Barça advantage increased to 3-0 when Gerard Pique knocked in the rebound after Alisson made the initial stop on Suarez.

With Barcelona hungry for more and Roma desperate to get an away goal, the match bust wide open and both teams created chances.

Dzeko put the visitors on the board with a strike in the 80th minute, only for Luis Suarez to end his 10-match Champions League scoring drought with a goal in the 87th minute.