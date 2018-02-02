FC Barcelona striker Lionel Messi (right) vies for the ball with Valencia's Paulista during the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal tie on Thursday, Feb. 1 at Camp Nou in Barcelona. EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Valencia forward Luciano Vietto (left) eludes a challenge by Barcelona's Sergio Busquets in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal on Thursday, Feb. 1 at Camp Nou in Barcelona. EFE-EPA/Alejandro García

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi (2nd from right) takes a free kick against Valencia during the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal on Thursday, Feb. 1 at Camp Nou in Barcelona. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia

FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez (right) scores a goal against Valencia in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal tie on Thursday, Feb. 1 at Camp Nou in Barcelona. EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Barcelona eked out a 1-0 win against a defensive-minded Valencia side here Thursday in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal tie.

The talent-laden defending Copa champions and La Liga leaders dominated possession from the start, but struggled to create chances in the face of the tactical discipline of their opponents.

Valencia's back line succeeded in forcing Barça to the outside throughout the first half. The home side's best moment before the break came in the 39th minute on a Jordi Alba cross that tracked in front of the net, just out of reach of Luis Suarez.

The visitors were more adventurous in the second half and finally managed a shot on goal in the 51st minute, a Dani Parejo effort smothered by Barça goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen.

The deadlock continued until Suarez got his head to a Lionel Messi cross in the 67th minute, which turned out to be the signal for a Barcelona offensive onslaught that sorely tested Valencia's defensive scheme.