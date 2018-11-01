FC Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez (R) in action against Ivan Garrido (L) of Cultural Leonesa during a Copa del Rey round of 32 match in Leon, Spain, 31 October 2018. EPA-EFE/LAVANDEIRA JR

FC Barcelona forward Malcom (L) shoots against the defense of Vicente Romero (R) and Jesus Bernal (C) of Cultural Leonesa during a Copa del Rey round of 32 match in Leon, Spain, 31 October 2018. EPA-EFE/J. CASARES

FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele reacts during a Copa del Rey round of 32 match between Cultural Leonesa and FC Barcelona in Leon, Spain, 31 October 2018. EPA-EFE/LAVANDEIRA JR

FC Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet (2-L) celebrates after scoring against Cultural Leonesa during a Copa del Rey round of 32 match in Leon, Spain, on Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/LAVANDEIRA JR

A late goal by French center back Clement Lenglet gave four-time defending champion FC Barcelona a 1-0 victory here Wednesday night over third-division side Cultural Leonesa in first-leg, round of 32 action in the Copa del Rey, Spain's annual cup competition.

Three days after a 5-1 rout of arch-rival Real Madrid in La Liga, the Catalans sent out a B team - including the club's priciest summer signing, Malcom - that failed to impress against Cultural.

The home side, for its part, lived up to head coach Victor Cea's vow that his men would do more than show up at Reino de Leon Stadium in this northwestern city.

Spanish forward Zelu was a constant headache for Barça's defenders in the first half and may have scored or provided an assist in the 25th minute had he not slipped at the end of the play.

On the other end of the field, the visitors lacked the precision to pick apart a well-organized opponent and did not put goalkeeper Jorge Palatsi to the test even once over the first 45 minutes.

Looking to give a boost to his team's predictable attack, Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde opted to take out 18-year-old defender Jorge Cuenca and insert Lenglet, a starter in the Real Madrid match, at the one-hour mark.

That switch did not initially help Barcelona, which could have gone down 1-0 on a corner kick by Hugo Rodriguez that struck the near upright and a shot moments later by Saul Gonzalez that forced keeper Jasper Cillessen to make a remarkable save.

But one minute into second-half injury time, Lenglet got his head on a free kick by French forward Ousmane Dembele and snuck the ball just inside the near post past Palatsi.

These same two teams will meet again in a second-leg, round-of-32 match in five weeks' time.