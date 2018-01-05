FC Barcelona will have to pay more than 9 million euros ($10.8 million) for defender Yerry Mina if they want him to join the Spanish side this month, Brazil's Palmeiras said Friday.

While the two clubs originally agreed that the Colombian would go to Barcelona in July 2018 for 9 million euros, both Mina and the Spanish team want the transfer to happen now.

"Mina dreams of going to Europe, and Palmeiras opens negotiations based on that. We have already set a price, the ball is now there (in Barcelona)," Alexandre Mattos, the Brazilian club's sporting director, told journalists Friday after meeting with the player.

He said that Palmeiras is confident of getting a quick answer from Barça.

"If Barcelona meets what we are asking for, Mina goes. If not, he remains until the middle of the year. The player and the Catalan club know that," Mattos said.

Barcelona, contending with defensive woes, contacted Palmeiras the day after Christmas to request that Mina's transfer be moved up.