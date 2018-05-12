FC Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde on Saturday said his team was fully focused on staying unbeaten through the end of the La Liga season.

Barça, which has already secured the league title, has a record of 27 wins, nine draws and zero losses with two matches remaining and is looking to become the first team to go undefeated through an entire La Liga season under the current 20-team format.

The Catalans already have the record for most consecutive La Liga matches without a loss, having extended that mark (which dates back to April 2017) to 43 with a victory over Villarreal on Wednesday.

"Going undefeated is never an objective at the beginning. But after securing the title, we need to look for things to motivate us ... and this is clearly motivating," Valverde said at a press conference on the eve of the Catalans' La Liga clash against Levante.

"During the season, you always want to reach the end having won everything and with everything settled, and there's a lot of stress" that would typically be gone at this juncture.

But he said the goal of remaining undefeated means his men cannot completely relax.

Valverde refused to answer questions about next season, telling the reporters that they "think a lot about the future (whereas) I'm thinking about tomorrow's game. The season's not over yet."

Valverde said he had felt all season that 16th-placed Levante had what it took to be at a higher position in the league table, adding that the Valencia club's confidence was high after winning seven of its last nine games.

Asked about a replacement for Barça legend Andres Iniesta, who will leave at season's end, Valverde said the club would count on Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho and Barça B player Carles Aleña.

"This season we also lost a very important player (Brazil's Neymar Jr.). It seemed like a catastrophe and we had to adapt to a new reality," he added.

He confirmed that Aleña would be promoted to the first team next season but said a decision on Oriol Busquets had been put off after a serious knee injury stunted the defensive midfielder's progress.