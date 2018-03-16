UEFA deputy secretary general Giorgio Marchetti conducts the draw of the UEFA Champions League 2017/18 quarter final soccer matches at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Mar 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Former Ukrainian soccer player Andriy Shevchenko, ambassador of the UEFA Champions League final in Kiev, shows the ticket of FC Barcelona during the draw of the UEFA Champions League 2017/18 quarter final soccer matches at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Mar 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

The UEFA Champions League trophy on display during the draw of the UEFA Champions League 2017/18 quarter final soccer matches at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Mar 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Barcelona is set to face Roma, Sevilla to battle Bayern Munich and Real Madrid to meet Juventus in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, according to a draw held on Friday at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The fourth tie would be an English derby between Liverpool and Manchester City, as shown in the draw conducted by the ambassador for the tournament final, former Ukrainian international Andriy Shevchenko.

Matches of the Champions League quarterfinals:

Barcelona (SPAIN) - Roma (ITALY)

Sevilla (SPAIN) - Bayern Munich (GERMANY)

Juventus (ITALY) - Real Madrid (SPAIN)

Liverpool (ENGLAND) - Manchester City (ENGLAND).

The first legs are scheduled for April 3-4 and the second legs for April 10-11.

The draw for the semifinals is scheduled for April 13.

The first legs of the semis are scheduled for April 24-25 and the second legs for May 1-2.

The final is scheduled for May 26 at the Kiev Olympic stadium.