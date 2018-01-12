Sevilla's French defender Lionel Carole (L) vies for the ball with Cadiz's Malian Mohammed Traore (R) during their Spanish King's Cup round of 16 second leg soccer match played at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, in Seville, Spain, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIO MUÑOZ

Sevilla's French forward Wissam Ben Yedder (c) celebrates with his teammates after scoring 1-0 against Cadiz during their Spanish King's Cup round of 16 second leg soccer match played at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, in Seville, Spain, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIO MUÑOZ

Espanyol' Spanish midfielder Esteban Granero (L) heads the ball against Levante during their Spanish King's Cup round of 16 second leg soccer match played at Ciutat de Valencia stadium, in Valencia, Spain, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Manuel Bruque

Espanyol's Spanish forward Gerard Moreno (R) celebrates after scoring against Levante during their Spanish King's Cup round of 16 second leg soccer match played at Ciutat de Valencia stadium, in Valencia, Spain, Jan. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Manuel Bruque

FC Barcelona's Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic (2-L) in action between Andreu Fontas (L) and Nemanja Radoja (2-R) both of Celta Vigo during their Spanish King's Cup round of 16 second leg soccer match played at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

FC Barcelona's French forward Ousmane Dembele (R) in action against Sergi Gomez (L) of Celta Vigo during their Spanish King's Cup round of 16 second leg soccer match played at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

FC Barcelona's Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez (L) in action against Hugo Mallo (2-L) of Celta Vigo during their Spanish King's Cup round of 16 second leg soccer match played at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

FC Barcelona's Argentinian striker Leo Messi (2L) fights for the ball with Celta´s players Slovakian Stanislav Lobotka (2R) and Jonny (L) during their Spanish King's Cup round of 16 second leg soccer match played at Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

FC Barcelona's Argentinian striker Leo Messi (C) celebrates with team mates after scoring against Celta de Vigo during their Spanish King's Cup round of 16 second leg soccer match played at Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

The duo of Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba accounted for three goals here Thursday as Barcelona pounded Celta 5-0 in the second leg of their Copa del Rey round of 16 tie to advance to the quarterfinals 6-1 on aggregate.

After resting the starters for the first leg in Vigo, Barça coach Ernesto Valverde deployed all of his big guns for the contest at Camp Nou.

The hosts led 2-0 after the first 15 minutes thanks to a brace by Messi, with assists from Alba on both occasions.

The Argentine international returned the favor in the 28th minute with a great deep ball to Alba, who made it 3-0 for the hosts just three minutes before Luis Suarez added to the lead, exploiting a defensive blunder by Pione Sisto.

Ousmane Dembele, who came on for Messi at the hour mark, delivered the corner kick that led to the fifth goal, a strike by Ivan Rakitic in the 87th minute.

It was also good day for the other La Liga club who call Barcelona home.

Espanyol, who fell 2-1 at home to Levante in the first leg, rebounded Thursday for a 2-0 away victory in Valencia.

First-half goals by Leo Baptistao and Gerard turned out to all Espanyol needed to secure a 3-2 aggregate win and a berth in the quarterfinals.

Sevilla, already up 2-0 after winning the first leg away to Cadiz, prevailed 2-1 at home on Thursday for a decisive 4-1 triumph.

Wissam Ben Yedder and Joaquin Correa scored for the hosts, while Alvaro Garcia got a consolation goal for Cadiz with five minutes left in regulation.