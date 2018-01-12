The duo of Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba accounted for three goals here Thursday as Barcelona pounded Celta 5-0 in the second leg of their Copa del Rey round of 16 tie to advance to the quarterfinals 6-1 on aggregate.
After resting the starters for the first leg in Vigo, Barça coach Ernesto Valverde deployed all of his big guns for the contest at Camp Nou.
The hosts led 2-0 after the first 15 minutes thanks to a brace by Messi, with assists from Alba on both occasions.
The Argentine international returned the favor in the 28th minute with a great deep ball to Alba, who made it 3-0 for the hosts just three minutes before Luis Suarez added to the lead, exploiting a defensive blunder by Pione Sisto.
Ousmane Dembele, who came on for Messi at the hour mark, delivered the corner kick that led to the fifth goal, a strike by Ivan Rakitic in the 87th minute.
It was also good day for the other La Liga club who call Barcelona home.
Espanyol, who fell 2-1 at home to Levante in the first leg, rebounded Thursday for a 2-0 away victory in Valencia.
First-half goals by Leo Baptistao and Gerard turned out to all Espanyol needed to secure a 3-2 aggregate win and a berth in the quarterfinals.
Sevilla, already up 2-0 after winning the first leg away to Cadiz, prevailed 2-1 at home on Thursday for a decisive 4-1 triumph.
Wissam Ben Yedder and Joaquin Correa scored for the hosts, while Alvaro Garcia got a consolation goal for Cadiz with five minutes left in regulation.