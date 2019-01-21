FC Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele (R) in action against UD Leganes' Youssef En-Nesyri (L) during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and UD Leganes at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/TONI ALBIR

FC Barcelona on Monday announced that its France forward Ousmane Dembele has been diagnosed with a sprained left ankle that would sideline him for about 15 days.

Dembele underwent a medical checkup on the morning that confirmed the injury he sustained during his side's 3-1 win over Leganes in Sunday's La Liga action at the Camp Nou, when he had to leave the pitch in the 69th minute.

"Tests carried out on first team player Ousmane Dembele have confirmed a sprained ankle that will keep him out of action for approximately 15 days," the club said in a statement.

The 21-year-old Frenchman was therefore expected to miss the Copa del Rey quarterfinal two legs vs Sevilla, as well as La Liga duels against Girona and Valencia.

Dembele did not participate in the team's training due to injury on Monday.

Some team B players took part in the session: Iñaki Peña, Juan Miranda, Riqui Puig and Ballou Tabla, while the starters in Leganes' match Sunday recovered.