FC Barcelona players celebrate after a goal against Celta in a La Liga match on Tuesday, April 17, in Vigo, Spain. EFE-EPA/Lavandeira jr

Celta's Iago Aspas celebrates after scoring against Barcelona in a La Liga match on Tuesday, April 17, in Vigo, Spain. EFE-EPA/SALVADOR SAS

FC Barcelona's Paulinho (left) and Celta's Jonny Castro vie for the ball during a La Liga match on Tuesday, April 17, in Vigo, Spain. EFE- EPA/Lavandeira jr

FC Barcelona's Lucas Digne (left) and Celta's Facundo Roncaglia contend for the ball during a La Liga match on Tuesday, April 17, in Vigo, Spain. EFE-EPA/Lavandeira jr

La Liga leaders Barcelona are still undefeated in domestic play after a difficult 2-2 draw here Tuesday against an aggressive Celta.

With one eye on Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Sevilla, Barça coach Ernesto Valverde opted for Team B.

But a B side featuring the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele is nothing to take lightly and the visitors got off to a blistering start.

Unfazed, Celta responded in kind. Brais Mendez, a commanding presence in midfield, combined with Iago Aspas to get the ball to Maxi Gomez, though the Uruguayan lost the duel with Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The visitors then dodged a bullet when a fine cross stopped just short of Daniel Wass in scoring position before Brais squandered a great chance set up by Aspas.

Paulinho hit the post for Barça off a corner during a brief spell between Celta assaults. Defender Yerry Mina thwarted Gomez and Ter Stegen produced a spectacular stop against Brais.

Even so, the first goal was Barcelona's. A poor pass by Celta's Jonny led to a counter that ended with a strike by Dembele to make it 1-0 for the visiting side in the 36th minute.

Jonny had to wait only nine minutes to redeem himself, snatching the ball in midfield and racing 40 yards before scoring from inside the six-yard box to equalize for Celta.

The intensity carried over into the second half and it wasn't long before Ter Stegen was called upon again, this time to deny Jozabed.

Valverde grew worried enough to replace Coutinho with Lionel Messi at the hour mark and Barcelona re-claimed the lead just two minutes later with a goal by Paulinho.

Falling behind inspired Celta and the task of defending took a toll on Barça, as Sergi Roberto was sent off with a straight red card in the 71st minute after holding Aspas on the edge of the box.

Celta pulled level in the 82nd minute on a hard-earned goal by Aspas.