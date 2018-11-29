PSV Eindhoven's Luuk de Jong celebrates after scoring a goal against Barcelona during a Champions League match on Wednesday, Nov. 28, in Eindhoven, Netherlands. EFE-EPA/Robin Van Lonkhuijsen

PSV's Pablo Rosario (L) and Denis Suarez of Barcelona battle during a Champions League match on Wednesday, Nov. 28, in Eindhoven, Netherlands. EFE-EPA/Robin Van Lonkhuijsen

Barcelona's Lionel Messi (left in yellow) scores a goal against PSV Eindhoven during a Champions League match on Wednesday, Nov. 28, in Eindhoven, Netherlands. EFE-EPA/Robin Van Lonkhuijsen

It wasn't pretty, but Barcelona got the job done here Wednesday in a Champions League contest with PSV Eindhoven, prevailing 2-1 to clinch the top spot in Group B heading into the knockout stage.

Barça, who came into the contest without a win in their three previous matches, struggled to find their footing and PSV were the more threatening side in the first half.

The wood-work saved Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen on multiple occasions during the first 45 minutes.

The half-hour mark signaled the start of a strong 10 minutes for the visitors thanks to the efforts of Lionel Messi and Arturo Vidal, and PSV keeper Jeroen Zoet needed his defenders to bail him out more than once.

The hosts generated a pair of chances in the first 15 minutes of the second period before Messi put Barcelona ahead 1-0 in the 61st minute after cutting a swath through the PSV defense.

Less than 10 minutes later the margin increased to 2-0 after Gerard Pique redirected a Messi free kick past Zoet.

But PSV battled on to cut the deficit to 2-1 with five minutes left on a goal by team captain Luuk de Jong.