North Gaza (---), 25/05/2021.- Palestinian barber Hashim Al-Jarousha works amid the rubble of his destroyed shop in the north of Gaza City, 25 May 2021. Stylist barber shop of Hashim Al-Jarousha was destroyed after Israeli air strike during the eleven days of Gaza conflict. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

North Gaza (---), 25/05/2021.- Palestinian barber Hashim Al-Jarousha works amid the rubble of his destroyed shop in the north of Gaza City, 25 May 2021. Stylist barber shop of Hashim Al-Jarousha was destroyed after Israeli air strike during the eleven days of Gaza conflict. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

North Gaza (---), 25/05/2021.- Palestinian barber Hashim Al-Jarousha works amid the rubble of his destroyed shop in the north of Gaza City, 25 May 2021. Stylist barber shop of Hashim Al-Jarousha was destroyed after Israeli air strike during the eleven days of Gaza conflict. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

North Gaza (---), 25/05/2021.- A Palestinian barber Hashim Al-Jarousha works at the rubble of his destroyed stylist barber shop in the north of Gaza City on, 25 May 2021. Al-Jarousha's barber shop was destroyed from the Israeli air strikes on Gaza, during the 11-day war. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

North Gaza (---), 25/05/2021.- A Palestinian barber Hashim Al-Jarousha works at the rubble of his destroyed stylist barber shop in the north of Gaza City on, 25 May 2021. Al-Jarousha's barber shop was destroyed from the Israeli air strikes on Gaza, during the 11-day war. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Four days after a ceasefire was announced to end a sudden and bloody escalation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist movement that governs the Gaza Strip, survivors in the enclave are beginning to resume their lives as best they can.

The determination to persevere despite the destruction and death was poignantly illustrated by Hashim Al-Jarousha, a hair stylist whose barber shop was razed to the ground along with dozens of other buildings in Gaza that were pummeled by Israeli air strikes for 11 days from May 9 until May 21, when the ceasefire was brokered. EFE