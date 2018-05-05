Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde on Saturday downplayed the fact that Real Madrid would not give his team a guard of honor tribute at the beginning of their upcoming La Liga clash.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane revealed earlier Saturday that his squad would not give a guard of honor to Barcelona at Sunday's match for winning the 2017-18 La Liga title, saying Barça had not honored them after Real won the 2017 FIFA Club World Cup.

"It lacks of any significance at all for me, it seems fine (not to give us one)," Valverde said at a press conference on the eve of the match.

Barcelona secured the La Liga title in the previous round after beating Deportivo 4-2, while third-placed Real Madrid has booked a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League group stage.

"A Clasico is a Clasico, and it is a significant game. Fortunately, we are already champions, but it means a lot for the two fan bases, for the competitiveness of the two," he added.

"I would like all Clasicos to be this way. It would be more exciting if we were closer in the standings, but for me it's fine like this," he continued.