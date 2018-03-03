FC Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde during a trainijng session at their home turf prior to their match tomorrow against UD Las Palmas; in Barcelona Feb 28, 2018. EPA- EFE (FILE) / Enric Fontcuberta.

Barcelona's coach Ernesto Valverde on Saturday stressed the importance of the highly-anticipated La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid, as it could prove decisive in the fight for the title.

Undefeated in La Liga, Barcelona is first in the league with 66 points, five points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid, which has won its last six La Liga matches.

"The prize is very attractive and we will do our best and try everything," Valverde said at a press conference on the eve of the home game, calling on fans to enthusiastically support the team.

"We are sure that the fans will react. We need the fans to boost us," he said, in what he expected to be a tough match against a team that defends well.

He highlighted that both teams have been experiencing a "good moment" heading into the match, although Barcelona played to a 1-1 draw against Las Palmas in the previous round.

Valverde said he was not thinking about whether the game could decide which side would be the league champion, although he acknowledged that his team had prepared for the game as it was a final.