FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi vies for the ball with Girona's Douglas Luiz during the Spanish First Division League match between FC Barcelona and Girona, at the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, 23 September 2018. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia

FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez (L) vies for the ball with Girona's Pere Pons during the Spanish First Division League match between FC Barcelona and Girona, at the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, 23 September 2018. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia

FC Barcelona's Leo Messi (2L) during the Spanish First Division League match between FC Barcelona and Girona, at the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, 23 September 2018. EFE-EPA/Quique Garcia

Barcelona fought like mad to overcome a 1-2 deficit against Girona after the expulsion of Clement Lenglet, and the powers that be allowed them a 2-2 draw, but not the win they craved, on Sunday at Camp Nou.

Both the Girona goals were scored by Uruguayan Christian Stuani.

Girona came out with a vengeance, with Bernardo heading its first shot on goal just two minutes into play, although Marc-Andre Ter Stegen blocked it, but then dominated the first 15 minutes of play, with Lionel Messi driving toward the goal in the 12th minute, powering right to left across the pitch and leaving three rival players behind along the way, although Bono managed to deflect the shot.

Seven minutes later, however, Chile's Arturo Vidal made a beautiful and perfect pass to Messi, which the latter converted on a powerful shot, getting the home squad on the board and scoring his eighth tally in six games.

In the 35th minute Pere Pons collided knee to knee with Lenglet and, upon consultation, the referee concluded that the Frenchman had committed a red-card fowl by purposefully elbowing his rival in the face and sent him packing.

Pique was to blame for allowing Girona's first goal, however, after he made a lackadaisical attempt at a clearance that enabled Stuani to take Aday Benitez's cross and tap the ball past Ter Stegen for the equalizer.

After the break, Pique was once again the one largely responsible for allowing the visitors to go ahead, first being outrun by Portu and then bringing the striker down from behind on an apparent uncalled penalty, although Portu sprang up and fired - with Ter Stegen deflecting the shot right to Stuani, who popped the rebound into the top of the net.

In the 62nd minute, Messi and Luis Suarez were on hand to try for another tally, but the latter's shot went awry and Pique - redeeming himself - scored on a header to salvage the draw from the jaws of potential defeat.

With the result, Barcelona saw its perfect La Liga record this season busted and lost their two-point advantage in the standings over Real Madrid, but they did manage to return to the No. 1 spot in the table, albeit only on goal differential.

Girona, meanwhile, moved up to sixth place after the match played before some 76,000 fans on a very hot and humid Barcelona night.