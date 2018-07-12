Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde had 14 players available for the La Liga side's first pre-season training session on Thursday.
The 14 players who underwent various physical and medical tests on Wednesday were Jasper Cillessen, Adria Ortola, Nelson Semedo, Sergi Roberto, Paco Alcacer, Lucas Digne, Rafinha Alcantara, Munir al-Haddadi, Sergi Samper, Douglas Pereira, Marlon Santos, Denis Suarez, Andre Gomes and Aleix Vidal.
A second training session is set to take place Thursday afternoon, completing the pre-season's first double session.
The rest of the first team's players, most of whom were participants at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, are due to return to training after Barça's American tour on Aug. 6.