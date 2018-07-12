(L-R) FC Barcelona's players Andre Gomes, Munir El Haddadi, Marlon Santos , Rafinha, Aleix Vidal and Lucas Digne take part in the team's first pre-season training session at Joan Gamper sport complex, outside Barcelona, Spain , July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andreu Dalmau

(L-R) FC Barcelona's players Rafinha, Aleix Vidal, Lucas Digne (behind), Denis Suarez, head coach, Ernesto Valverde, Sergi Roberto, Douglas Pereira, Munir El Haddadi, and Aleix Vidal take part in the team's first pre-season training session at Joan Gamper sport complex, outside Barcelona, Spain , July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andreu Dalmau

Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde had 14 players available for the La Liga side's first pre-season training session on Thursday.

The 14 players who underwent various physical and medical tests on Wednesday were Jasper Cillessen, Adria Ortola, Nelson Semedo, Sergi Roberto, Paco Alcacer, Lucas Digne, Rafinha Alcantara, Munir al-Haddadi, Sergi Samper, Douglas Pereira, Marlon Santos, Denis Suarez, Andre Gomes and Aleix Vidal.

A second training session is set to take place Thursday afternoon, completing the pre-season's first double session.

The rest of the first team's players, most of whom were participants at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, are due to return to training after Barça's American tour on Aug. 6.