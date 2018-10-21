Barcelona striker Lionel Messi celebrates his goal against Sevilla that helped Barca win 4-2 on Oct. 20, 2018, before he suffered an arm fracture and had to leave the game. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona got back in the lead of La Liga with a 4-2 win over Sevilla, in a match it seemed to put in its pocket early on, thanks to the stellar play of Leo Messi, but was not so much in charge after the Argentine star left the game with an arm fracture midway through the first half.

Messi's injury at 15 minutes into the game left Camp Nou stunned. Before that he had delivered an assist to Coutinho who made it 1-0 at just 2 minutes, and scored the second himself 10 minutes later.

But then Sevilla also constructed an opportunity to get on the scoreboard with a counterattack that ended with a shot by Arana that hit the post.

Everything changed, however, following Messi's collision with "Mute" Vazquez, after which the Barcelona striker grabbed his right elbow in obvious pain.

The Barca captain was attended to on the sideline - even had his arm bound up in case he would be able to continue - but finally Valverde ordered the necessary change and brought in Dembele to substitute Messi, who with his head down made his painful way through the tunnel to the locker room.

Though through the rest of the first half and well into the second, Barca seemed to have lost its punch without Messi, that was remedied at minute 64 when Luis Suarez forced a penalty by Vaclik that he converted to establish a seemingly invincible 3-0 lead.

But Sevilla wasn't finished yet. Eleven minutes from the end, a shot by Sarabia hit Barca's Lenglet and confused Ter Stegen, who could only look on as the ball went into the net for a 3-1 score at minute 79.

Sevilla's Rakitic, less than 10 minutes later made it 4-2 at minute 88, only to have Muriel score another goal for Barca at minute 91 and wrap of the match for good at 4-2.

Barca was back in the lead of La Liga, but paid a very high price. Because at the same time it lost Messi.