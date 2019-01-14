FC Barcelona striker Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the 2-0 lead against SD Eibar during the Spanish La Liga soccer match played at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, 13 January 2019. EFE-EPA/Alberto Estevez

Barcelona players Leo Messi (l) and Luis Suarez celebrate after scoring the team's third goal against SD Eibar during the Spanish La Liga soccer match played at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, 13 January 2019. EFE-EPA/Alberto Estevez

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi fights for the ball with Eibar's Jose Angel Valdes "Cote" (r) during the Spanish La Liga soccer match played at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, 13 January 2019. EFE-EPA/Alberto Estevez

Barcelona rolled to a 3-0 win Sunday over Eibar in a match in which Argentina's Lionel Messi scored his 400th La Liga goal and Luis Suarez had a brace.

With his goal scored at Camp Nou, Messi now has notched 400 goals in 435 La Liga matches, all of them for Barcelona.

Luis Suarez made it 1-0 for Barcelona in the 19th minute, Messi upped the score to 2-0 in the 53rd minute and Suarez put the finishing touch on the blowout with his second goal in the 59th minute.

After getting back on the pitch this week, not having played the first-round match in the quarterfinals for the Copa del Rey, Messi returned to the top rankings in La Liga competition, where he has scored at least one goal in his last five outings.

Against Eibar, Messi's tally - his eighth in his last five games - enabled him to hit the key 400-goal La Liga mark.

After a middling first half, the Argentine icon found the twine for the 2-0 on a play begun by Suarez after recovering the ball near the opposing area. The Uruguayan triangulated with Coutinho to get the ball to Messi, who demonstrated his fancy footwork and fired home a left-footed shot.

Messi, who now has scored an average of 0.91 goals in each of his La Liga matches, is the top scorer in soccer history, ahead of Portugal's Cristiano Ronald, who wearing the Real Madrid jersey scored 311 goals, and Telmo Zarra, who sank 251 tallies between 1940 and 1955.

The Argentine striker has scored 13 times in seven of the eight matches he has played against Eibar, one of his favorite victims.

This season, Messi has already scored 17 goals and is the top La Liga scorer, out in front of his friend and teammate Suarez, who after his own two goals on Sunday, has 14 tallies.