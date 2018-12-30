Barcelona Spanish full-back Sergi Roberto on Sunday rejoined team training for the first session after a one-week Christmas vacation.

Roberto recovered from a left leg muscle injury he sustained in Barcelona's 1-1 away draw against Atlético Madrid on Nov. 26.

French defender Samuel Umtiti, meanwhile, did a recovery workout at the Barcelona facilities after a month-long stint in Qatar where he underwent treatment for his knee injury.

The South American players — including Argentine star Lionel Messi, Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez, Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, Brazilian midfielder Arthur and Brazilian forward Malcom — are yet to wrap up their vacations having been granted permission to extend them until Jan. 2.

Colombian defender Jeison Murillo — who was unveiled as Barcelona player earlier this week — took part in a training session for the first time since joining the Catalan club on loan from Valencia until the end of the season.