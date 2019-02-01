Valencia FC's Rodrigo (C) celebrates after scoring during a Spanish King's Cup second leg quarter final match between Valencia CF and Getafe CF at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, eastern Spain, 29 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/BIEL ALINO

Real Betis' Sergio Canales (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga Primera Division soccer match between Real Betis and Real Madrid at Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, 13 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JULIO MUNOZ

FC Barcelona's striker Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring the fifth goal during the Spanish King's Cup quarter final second leg match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC played at Camp Nou stadium in Seville, Andalusia, Spain, 30 January 2019. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Real Madrid's striker Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring the fourth goal against Girona during the Spain's King's Cup quarterfinals first leg match between Real Madrid and Girona, played at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 24 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

A general view during the Spanish Copa del Rey semifinal draw held in the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Feb. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel vidal

Barcelona is to take on their historic rival, Real Madrid, in the Spanish Copa del Rey semifinal, while the other last-four tie pits Real Betis against Valencia, according to the draw that was conducted Friday at Seville's Benito Villamarin stadium, the venue of the final.

The first leg games are scheduled for Feb. 6 at the Benito Villamarin and Camp Nou stadiums, home ground of Real Betis and Barcelona respectively and the second leg games are to be held on Feb. 27 with the final slated for May 25.

Real Madrid qualified for the semifinal after defeating Girona, while Barcelona prevailed over Sevilla in the last-8.

Betis, meanwhile, booked a place in the semifinals at Espanyol's expense and Valencia topped Getafe.

Barcelona will seek to extend their Copa del Rey domination, having won six titles out of eight finals, only losing to Real Madrid in 2011 and 2014.

Presently Barça is defending its fourth consecutive championship and with 30 total Copa del Rey titles under the Catalan team's belt – out of a total 40 finals played – Barcelona is already the most successful club in the cup's history; yet now Barça aims to become the only team to win the title five times in a row.

Real Madrid is the second most successful team, having won 19 titles out of 39 finals, the last of them in the 2013-2014 season.

The capital team has not reached the semis since last winning the title in 2014 when they defeated Atletico Madrid in the last four.

Valencia, meanwhile, has earned a total of seven cup titles in 16 final matches and is to play their 34th Copa del Rey semifinal.

Real Betis has won two Copa titles in 1977 and 2005 against Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna respectively out of four total finals played.

The winner of the Copa del Rey automatically gains a spot in next year's Europa League.

First played in 1903, the cup has been played every following year with exception of 1936 to 1939 when the tournament was canceled due to the Spanish Civil War.