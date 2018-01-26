The Spanish Cup’s semifinals’ draw was held in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 26. EPA/EFE/ Paco Campos

Barcelona to play Valencia, Leganes against Sevilla in Spanish cup semifinals

According to a draw held on Friday, three-time defending champion Barcelona is set to play against Valencia in one of the two Spanish Cup semifinals, while Leganes will play Sevilla in the other semifinal.

Barcelona has reached the semifinals for the eighth time in a row afterw beating their cross-town rivals Espanyol.

For its part, Valencia reached this stage after defeating Alaves in a penalty shootout.

Valencia will face Barcelona for the 20th time in Spanish cup history.

Barça has won 13 of these match-ups, including the 1970-1971 Spanish Cup final while Valencia took the other seven pairings and the 1951-1952 final.

Valencia's coach Marcelino Garcia Toral will have another opportunity to get past the semifinal stage after three unsuccessful attempts.

The other semifinal match features Leganes, who reaches the semis for the first time, and Sevilla.

Leganes stunned Real Madrid 1-2 at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in a two-game quarterfinal after losing the first leg 1-0.

Sevilla also knocked out Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinal two matches with a 5-2 aggregate victory.

Sevilla has been the victor in six out of nine games against Leganes, playing to a draw in two matches and losing one to the Madrid-based club.