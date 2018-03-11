Barcelona players Philippe Coutinho (l.) and Luis Suarez (r.) celebrate after the Brazilian scored the team's second goal against Malaga during a match on March 10, 2018, at La Rosaleda Stadium in Malaga, which turned out to be an easy 2-0 win for the visitors. EFE-EPA/Daniel Perez

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez (l.) and Malaga midfielder Manuel Iturra (below) fight for th ball during a match on March 10, 2018, at La Rosaleda Stadium in Malaga, which turned out to be an easy 2-0 win for the visitors. EFE-EPA/Daniel Perez

Barcelona, which last season lost at Malaga's La Rosaleda Stadium and which today showed up without its big scorer Leo Messi - he stayed home having become a father for the third time - got an esy 2-0 victory this Saturday with goals by Luis Suarez and Coutinho, while Malaga has almost sunk to the Second Division.

La Liga leader Barcelona, without either Messi or Iniesta but with France's Dembele and Brazil's Paulinho, and Malaga with midfielder Samu Garcia getting sent off the field for a foul when the team could still have hope.

The match's calm beginning was marked by the visitors prowling for an opening, with Dembele and Coutinho leading the incursions.

Real danger first appeared with a fine pass by Paulinho to the Uruguayan Luis Suarez, who broke through the defense for a shot that was magnificently blocked by keeper Roberto.

But the second chance came when Jordi Alba centered the ball and Suarez knocked a header into the Malaga net at minute 14 to take a 1-0 lead.

From then on Barcelona controlled the match against an uninventive Malaga that stayed on the defense and seldom broke into enemy territory.

The brilliant finishing touch came at minute 26 with a center from the right from Dembele to Coutinho, who sent an incredible backheel past Roberto into the net for what turned out to be the final score, 2-0.

Malaga, far from making a comeback, got a further setback when Samu Garcia was sent off for a rough attack against defender Jordi Alba.