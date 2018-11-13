Harrison Barnes scored 23 points and Jose Juan Barea scored 14 as the Dallas Mavericks defeated Chicago Bulls 98-103 on Monday at the United Center.
Barea made six of 12 field goals, with one three pointer from two attempts, as well as making five rebounds - four of them defensive - and five assists.
Center DeAndre Jordan was once again the best defensive player for the visiting team, capturing 16 defensive rebounds.
The Mavericks registered their second consecutive victory, and their third in last four games, following six straight defeats.
For the Bulls,Zach LaVine was the top performer, posting 26 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Jabari Parker contributed 16 points, including 14 in the second half.