Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (C) tries to shoot between Chicago Bulls guard Antonio Blakeney (R) and Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (L) during the NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (2-L) loses the ball as he moves between Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (L) Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes (2-R) and Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea of Puerto Rico (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (R) shoots over Dallas Mavericks center DeAndre Jordan (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Harrison Barnes scored 23 points and Jose Juan Barea scored 14 as the Dallas Mavericks defeated Chicago Bulls 98-103 on Monday at the United Center.

Barea made six of 12 field goals, with one three pointer from two attempts, as well as making five rebounds - four of them defensive - and five assists.

Center DeAndre Jordan was once again the best defensive player for the visiting team, capturing 16 defensive rebounds.

The Mavericks registered their second consecutive victory, and their third in last four games, following six straight defeats.

For the Bulls,Zach LaVine was the top performer, posting 26 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Jabari Parker contributed 16 points, including 14 in the second half.