Dutch entomologist Bart Knols has declared a war on mosquitoes and his unlikely weapon is the smell of cheese.
Knols has spent three decades researching the insects and developing ways to stop the transmission of malaria and dengue in Africa.
Dutch entomologist Bart Knols is fighting malaria with innovative techniques. EFE/Patricia Martínez
