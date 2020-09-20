FC Barcelona's head coach Ronald Koeman (L) reacts next to Lionel Messi (R) during the pre-season friendly soccer match between FC Barcelona and Gimnastic de Tarragona at Johan Cruyff Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, 12 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Thirty seven days after that 8-2 humiliation at the hands of German giants Bayern Munich in the sweltering heat of Lisbon, and just one week before the start of the new LaLiga season, there is still no sign of the revolution promised by beleaguered Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu.

That night in the Stadium of Light, arguably the darkest in Barcelona’s history, Bartomeu promised to lead the club into a new era: “In the coming days we will take decisions. Many of them had already been taken before we started this Champions League” campaign.

So far, very little has materialised - except for Lionel Messi, the team’s captain, talisman and arguably the best footballer the world has ever seen, stating his desire to leave the club before returning to the fold. EFE-EPA

fa/ks