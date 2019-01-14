Fifteenth-seeded Ashleigh Barty defeated Luksika Kumkhum 6-2, 6-2 in under an hour to advance to the second round of the Australian Open on Monday.
Barty, the home favorite, started slow against Kumkhum, who defeated her in a 2016 Wimbledon qualifier, but recovered quick enough to dominate the opener.
Barty, a finalist at the Sydney International last week, took hold of the game from a 0-2 start and fired aggressive groundstrokes that downed her Thai opponent.
Kumkhum made ill-timed errors, including a couple of double faults when faced with break points.
“We’ve split the last two times we’ve played, so I knew I had to be ready,” Barty said of Kumkhum during an on-court interview.
“It took me a little bit of time to get used to the conditions out here, but I felt I hit the ball well and I’m happy I came through that in pretty straight-forward fashion,” she added.
Barty also dominated the second set, claiming her seventh straight game.
The Australian will now play Wang Yafan on Wednesday.