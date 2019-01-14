Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand in action against Ashleigh Barty of Australia during their women's singles first round match of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Fifteenth-seeded Ashleigh Barty defeated Luksika Kumkhum 6-2, 6-2 in under an hour to advance to the second round of the Australian Open on Monday.

Barty, the home favorite, started slow against Kumkhum, who defeated her in a 2016 Wimbledon qualifier, but recovered quick enough to dominate the opener.

Barty, a finalist at the Sydney International last week, took hold of the game from a 0-2 start and fired aggressive groundstrokes that downed her Thai opponent.

Kumkhum made ill-timed errors, including a couple of double faults when faced with break points.

“We’ve split the last two times we’ve played, so I knew I had to be ready,” Barty said of Kumkhum during an on-court interview.

“It took me a little bit of time to get used to the conditions out here, but I felt I hit the ball well and I’m happy I came through that in pretty straight-forward fashion,” she added.

Barty also dominated the second set, claiming her seventh straight game.

The Australian will now play Wang Yafan on Wednesday.