Australia's Ashleigh Barty defeated Russia's Maria Sharapova on Sunday to make it into the first Grand Slam quarterfinal of her career at the Australian Open.

The number 15 seed recovered from a set down against the former world number one and wrapped up the match 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in just under two and a half hours.

Sharapova, who won the Australian Open in 2008, was looking for her first quarterfinal in Melbourne since 2016 after she had ousted defending champion Caroline Wozniacki in three sets in the last round.

But she was no match against the in-form Barty, the home favorite.

Sharapova had powered her way through the first set but could not maintain her imperious tennis as Barty stormed back into the game and gave her a tough fight in the last two sets.

Barty has now booked herself a showdown with number 8 seed Petra Kvitova in the quarterfinals, who downed American youngster Amanda Anisimova in straight sets earlier in the day.