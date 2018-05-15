Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili in action during his men's singles first round match against Italy's Filippo Baldi during the Italian Open tennis tournament at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy, on May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili on Tuesday defeated Filippo Baldi of Italy 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the first round of the Italian Open.

Basilashvili, world No. 74, needed one hour and 59 minutes to beat Baldi, world No. 370.

Basilashvili, 26, is set to play the second round against Serbia's Novak Djokovic, a former world No. 1 and four-time champion at the Italian Open.

This is to be Basilashvili's first time facing the 2017 Italian Open finalist.

Currently world No. 18, Djokovic thrashed Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov, world No. 54, in the first round 6-1, 6-3.