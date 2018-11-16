Belgium's Michy Batshuayi (L) vies for the ball with Kari Arnason of Iceland during a UEFA Nations League match on Thursday, Nov. 15, in Brussels. EFE-EPA/Stephanie Lecocq

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois secures the ball during a UEFA Nations League match against Iceland on Thursday, Nov. 15, in Brussels. EFE-EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Belgium's Eden Hazard pounces on the ball during a UEFA Nations League match against Iceland on Thursday, Nov. 15, in Brussels. EFE-EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Michy Batshuayi had a brace here Thursday to lead Belgium 2-0 over Iceland in a UEFA Nations League contest.

The Red Devils, who lead League A Group 2 with 9 points from three matches, need only a draw next Sunday against Switzerland to secure a berth in the final stage of the competition.

For Iceland, without a point, the result marks the end of their adventure in the inaugural Nations League.

The visitors played a disciplined, defensive-minded match under dense fog at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels and managed to keep the potent Belgians off the scoreboard until the 63rd minute, when Youri Tielemans relayed a magnificent Eden Hazard cross to Batshuayi in the box and the Valencia forward struck home.

Thorgan Hazard, Eden's younger brother, was the architect of the second goal, setting up a shot by Hans Vanaken. While Iceland keeper Hannes Halldorsson made the initial stop, he failed to clear and Batshuayi converted in the 81st minute to make it 2-0.