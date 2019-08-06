Navid Popal, the coach of the Afghanistan Air-Federation, prepares to fly with a paraglider from a hilltop in the north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug.4, 2019 (issued Aug.6, 2019). EFE-EPA/JAWAD JALALI

Navid Popal was a teenager when he developed passion to jump off a mountain and fly, a hobby fraught with life-threatening risks.

But then the thrill-seeking paragliding enthusiast lives in Afghanistan, one of the most dangerous countries in the world where huge death tolls have become commonplace.

Braving all the challenges for his love for paragliding, a recreational and competitive air-sport, Popal is not only a widely-acclaimed paraglider in the country but has formed a club of his own where he has trained 130 flying enthusiasts.

The story of the 33-year old wind-rider’s love for the reckless sport began in Iran where lived as a refugee along with millions of Afghans who had escaped the Soviet war during the 1980s and 1990s.

Popal, whose house was located near a hilltop in Iran, recalls how much he wanted to fly when would see people soaring in the skies with colorful paragliders strapped to their backs.

Finally, he started the sport in the neighboring country in 2005. But apparently that was not all he wanted to do. He dreamed of bringing the recreational, competitive and stress-buster sport to his mountainous native country and its war-battered people.

“From the day one, my only hope and wish were to bring paragliding to Afghanistan” and jump off its “beautiful mountains” and fly over its “blue skies”.

After man obtaining his paragliding coaching license from Turkey, the man returned home in 2012 to turn his dream into a reality.

But beginning in the war-torn homeland seemed more vulnerable and risky than riding the buffeting wind.

He still took head on the risks which included social and financial pressures and finally managed to create an army of young men in Kabul.

The men would often travel to the hilltops in the city’s outskirts for training even as security, social and legal problems soared.

He somehow registered the sport's club with the government and got the permission for its members to fly after convincing officials in the ministries of defense and interior and the intelligence agency.

He had to given an undertaking that his paragliding gears won’t be used by militants in the country where every flying object in the skies is deemed a security threat and faces the risk of being shot down. Even drone cameras are banned.

“It took three years for me to get security permissions and finally to register the paragliding as Afghanistan’s Air-Sports Federation” in February 2018, Popal said of the exhausted process, prolonged by excessive bureaucratic and procedural hassles.

Most the club’s 130 members, 25 of whom are women, bear their own costs of following their passion and those who can afford to buy equipment share theirs with other teammates for training sessions.

“Lots of people are interested to join the sport but financial restrictions prevent them. A glider costs $4,000, (which is) impossible for an ordinary citizen to afford,” said the coach.

He said he himself bears costs for his trainees who cannot afford and drive them to the city’s outskirts in his private car for practice sessions. Admission fee to join the club is chargeable for only those who can afford it.

“Sport authorities have completely denied (sponsoring) our costs,” the coach said.

Some of his trainees can be so reckless in following their passion that one of them, who could not afford buying equipment, tried to fly with a home-made paraglider.

The trainee ended up crashing into a mountain slope with a broken hand and a head injury.

He did it without the trainer’s knowledge, Popal said, calling the attempt “a stupid move that could have ended his life”.

Nasim, 28, one of his current trainees first saw paragliding on social media. He also attempted a home-made paraglider but failed to fly with them. Popal brought him to the club and gave him the instructions with all safety rules.

“We have beautiful nature in our country, paragliding a free-flying sport will make you to fall in love with the nature’s beauty and help you to get rid of the stress and problems when are in the skies,” Nasim told Efe.

Meanwhile, more hurdles came up in promoting the sport. The most dangerous was when Popal learnt that suspicious villagers were often mistaking the paragliders in the sky for aid packages or foreign forces aviators.

Villagers would encircle the paragliders as they landed. Some would even throw rocks at them.

Popal found the way out. He informed villagers in advance before he began his training sessions.

Soon in areas where fly frequently, villagers particularly their children would climb several hundred meters on mountains to watch the paragliding pilots taking off and flying.

Last year in April, Popal and his team went to Pul-e-Alam, capital city of eastern Logar province, to participate in a festival. He had obtained security assurance from the provincial governor.

But they faced bullets when they were in the middle of their flying.

“When we took off and villagers saw the colorful paragliders in the sky they started shooting at us with Kalashnikovs. One villager even fired a rocket at us,” Popal recalled the horrendous incident.

But luckily, no one was hurt as the fliers landed back soon on the hill slope.

“Even a roadside bomb was placed on the way on which we were driving.” EFE-EPA

