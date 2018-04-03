Sampdoria's Gianluca Caprari (C) celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match Atalanta BC vs UC Sampdoria at Atleti Azzurri d'Italia stadium in Bergamo, Italy, April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAOLO MAGNI

The results of Tuesday's Serie A matches left Atalanta, Sampdoria and Fiorentina just three points behind sixth-place AC Milan in the struggle for the final Europa League berth in Serie A.

The unusual mid-week action comes as the league makes up the seven matches that were postponed on March 4 due to the sudden death that day of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori.

The four other contests that were delayed will take place Wednesday.

Fiorentina prevailed 2-0 on Tuesday in an away contest against Udinese.

The visitors took a 1-0 lead when Jordan Veretout converted a penalty. Giovanni Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, came on in the 67th minute for Fiorentina and scored four minutes later - his ninth goal of the campaign - to seal the win.

After 30 matches, Fiorentina have 47 points, the same as Atalanta and Sampdoria, who faced each other Tuesday in Bergamo, where the home side conceded a goal to Gianluca Caprari before pulling level on a strike by Rafael Toloi.

With the score still knotted in the 86th minute, Duvan Zapata posted his seventh goal of the season to secure all three points for Sampdoria.

In Genoa, the hosts eked out a 2-1 triumph over Cagliari thanks to a 90th minute goal by Iuri Medeiros.

Genoa climbed to 12th place, with 34 points. Cagliari, with 29 points, remain 14th.