Battle of Moscow anniversary marked on Red Square

Russian men in historical uniforms take part in the 78th historical parade marking the anniversary of the Battle of Moscow in 1941, on the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 07 November 2019. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian soldiers in historical uniforms hold Soviet era red flags while taking part in a rehearsal of the 78th historical parade marking the anniversary of the Battle of Moscow in 1941, on the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 05 November 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russian soldiers in historical uniforms take part in the 78th historical parade marking the anniversary of the Battle of Moscow in 1941, on the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 07 November 2019. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

A woman kisses a Soviet army veteran in front of historical military armoured vehicles after the 78th historical parade marking the anniversary of the Battle of Moscow in 1941, on the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 07 November 2019. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

A man speaks with Soviet army veteran in front of historical military armoured vehicles after the 78th historical parade marking the anniversary of the Battle of Moscow in 1941, on the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 07 November 2019. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian men and soldiers in historical uniforms take part in the 78th historical parade marking the anniversary of the Battle of Moscow in 1941, on the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 07 November 2019. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV