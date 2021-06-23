Indian farmers work on the rice harvest in a field at Suchetgarh village near the India Pakistan international border about 25km from Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, 31 October 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAIPAL SINGH

India and Pakistan have fought three wars and numerous minor conflicts, mainly over the territorial dispute of Kashmir. But their latest tussle is for the Geographical Indication tag of basmati rice in the European Union (EU) offices.

The final decision may swing either way, and the result may have massive financial consequences for the country that may lose the case.

It all began in 2018 when India applied for the exclusive Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) tag for the long-grain rice in the EU made public last year.

Pakistan opposed the move and claimed the tag.

"Basmati belongs to Pakistan," Aliya Hamza Malik, member of parliament and Parliamentary Secretary for the Commerce Ministry, told EFE.