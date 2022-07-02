The tunes of an old record player and the smell of fresh pastries waft through the air as a team of pensioners serve clients at Vollpension, a Vienna cafe that is tackling poverty and loneliness among the older generation.

“It’s hard to believe, but old-age poverty is a major problem in our wonderful country, where we have a high standard of living on many other levels, and where we are well off especially in comparison to other countries,” the company, which took root in 2015 and now has three establishments, says on its website.

Almost half of Austrians over 60 live alone, as do a third of over 65s, according to official statistics.

(...)